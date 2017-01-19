The West Kelowna Warriors are set to skate their way out of town after failing to win over local fans, even as the Junior A championship-winning team racked up victories on the ice.

The Warriors went on an incredible run last season, winning the RBC Cup as national champions of Junior A hockey. But despite that success, fans are staying away. Now, the team could be on its way out of town, and moving to Delta in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"We were told that all we have to do to get put on the map is beat [the Penticton Vees] finally or do something somewhat noticeable in the BCHL and here we won a national title," the Warriors director of business operations, Alex Draper, said to Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

"You know, come last spring we were all pretty excited about the future and what the team had in store."

Arena half-empty

That optimism turned out to be misplaced. The Warriors are only averaging just over 800 fans for home games that are played in the 1,500 seat Royal Lepage Place.

Draper said the team has been losing between $200,000 and $300,000 a year.

"It just can't go on that way."

Team owner Mark Cheyne agrees and has arranged the sale of the Warriors to a Delta businessman.

If the deal is approved by the BCHL's board of governors, the team will play out of North Delta's Sungod Arena starting next season.

For Warriors season ticket holder, Craig Musgrove, the news that his team is could be moving is sad but not surprising.

"I'm just there for the ride, there's not much that I can do," he said. "It's going to be a very, very emotional last game for me."

Not the only game in town

Junior A is the second highest level of junior hockey in Canada. But the Warriors compete for fan interest with the nearby Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League who play at the highest major junior level.

"In the end you have to like hockey and I think maybe there's not enough people around here who like hockey," said Musgrove.

