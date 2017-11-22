Unrelenting rain continues to deluge parts of B.C.'s South Coast, with rainfall warnings still in effect for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says a plume of tropical moisture will bring an additional 50 to 70 millimetres of rain before the storm passes through.

The rain is expected to taper off to a few showers on Thursday morning, but heavy rain near Hope will continue into Thursday night.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is reporting localized flooding in the French Creek, Qualicum River and Coombs areas, north of Nanaimo.

The wicked weather has also created the potential for avalanches closing sections of Highway 99 north and south of Lillooet.

Snowfall warnings have been revised to freezing rain warnings for the Bulkley Valley and inland sections of the north coast, including Terrace — although the weather office says as much as 30 centimetres of snow is still forecast around Stewart on the North Coast.