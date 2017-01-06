A Nanaimo, B.C., woman is questioning ICBC's policies after Budget Car Rental charged her a higher rate than a regular customer, all because ICBC was footing the bill.

"I'm just totally perplexed," said Kirkpatrick.

"I cannot for the life of me understand why ICBC would negotiate a higher rate than an individual paying customer. You'd expect it to be the total opposite. That they would get a corporate rate lower than what you'd pay individually, because they're bringing all that extra business."

Kirkpatrick used the rental vehicle for four days, if you calculate it based on a 24-hour schedule. But she was charged for five calendar days by Budget Car Rental. When she called to ask why, she was told it was an ICBC claim.

"It was very matter of factly, 'We use the 24 hour period for individually paying customers but calendar days for ICBC [customers].'"

The Crown corporation was charged $31.79 more than a regular customer. That can add up to a lot of money in extra fees when considering the number of accidents — and claims — each day.

"That's money that could have gone into my ultimate settlement or my insurance rates," said Kirkpatrick.

Moira Kirkpatrick recently rented a vehicle from Budget Car Rental in Nanaimo and says she was charged more than an individually paying customer, all because ICBC was paying. (Moira Kirkpatrick)

ICBC says daily rates provide added benefits

ICBC says the daily rate provides added customer service benefits like direct billing and convenient drop off locations.

"We have established rental agreements with suppliers since 2009 which use a daily rate. Our rental agreements have allowed ICBC to provide its customers with rental vehicles in a more reliable, efficient and cost-effective manner, while also ensuring higher customer service standards," ICBC spokesperson Lindsay Olsen said in a statement.

"With a 24-hour-period rate, there can be extra fees including an extra kilometre fee and drop-off fees depending on the locations that customers want to pick up and drop off their rental vehicle. In contrast, ICBC customers can drop off their rental vehicle at a different location than they picked it up from and drop it off at any time using the convenient after-hours drop off locations with no added fees.

"This often includes leaving the rental car at the repair shop where the customer picks up their repaired vehicle, the rental company will retrieve the vehicle from the shop," said the statement.

But Kirkpatrick isn't convinced. She'd like to have the option for the insurer to pay less.

"I would rather see that they either allow us to pay as an individual and then be reimbursed after the fact or if they're going to continue with their policy of paying up front that they negotiate a lower rate than I pay as an individual or at the very least the same rate," said Kirkpatrick.

"When we're all dealing with perpetual rate increases ... they should be looking at any way they can to cut costs."