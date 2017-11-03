A 17-year-old student at Vancouver Island University is in hospital with serious burns in Victoria after his clothes caught fire during a class welding project.

Jack Hollas' received third-degree burns to more than 25 per cent of his body when his clothes caught fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly with water.

Such incidents are extremely rare, said​ Carrie Chassels, the VIU associate vice president of student affairs.

But Cole Peebles, a welder who went through the VIU program, said welding accidents are not uncommon.

"Pretty much every welder I know has a story of some part of them catching on fire," Peebles.

Welder Cole Peebles, who took the same VIU welding program as Hollas, said almost every welder he knows has experienced burns. (CHEK News)

"You see some guys and they do have full leather jackets, apron or pants and that's pretty important," he said.

"When you're in school, everyone's kind of trying to look rather casual about it and I think a lot of that safety gets lost."

Hollas was taken to the intensive care unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

His father said he is sedated, on a ventilator and is likely to need skin grafts.

With files from Tamara Rahmani and CHEK News.