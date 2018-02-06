RCMP investigate incident at Nanaimo city hall after woman's arrest

The City of Nanaimo says a police investigation has been launched after a woman was arrested in connection with an incident there last week.

The woman, who has not been named, was released by RCMP without charges, according to a news release issued by the City of Nanaimo Monday.

The city's statement said it has also launched an independent investigation following the incident.

Mayor Bill McKay said he was interviewed by police officers who told him the incident involved uttering threats against several people who work at city hall including himself.

"There was a threat made against me, yes," McKay said. "It was verbal to members of staff."

Employees concerned about safety

McKay said city employees are concerned about their safety.

"We've done everything that we possibly can to make sure that any of the employees that were directly involved in the incident have the help of our human resources department," McKay said.

RCMP spokesperson Annie Linteau said Tuesday the investigation is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.

