Nanaimo residents have emphatically rejected a proposal to borrow $80 million to build a new waterfront event centre and arena.

Preliminary results of the events centre referendum have been posted with 80% of voters voting no. Results at https://t.co/PIorwnhwLw — @cityofnanaimo

"It clear, there's no doubt where the people stood on this," said city councillor Diane Brennan about the 80 per cent of voters who said no to the project.

Numbers released around 9 p.m. PT on Saturday show that 19,179 residents voted no, while 4706 voted yes.

The proposed centre would be on vacant, city-owned land and provide up to 5,700 seats for hockey, and about 7,100 for concerts.

Proponents say a new events centre could revitalize the city's waterfront and downtown by drawing marquee concerts to the city and a junior hockey team.

But opponents were skeptical of those supposed economic benefits and don't think a large arena is the best use of the waterfront land, or taxpayer money.

Councillor Jerry Hong says he was glad the vote was decisive, but that the project could be revisited.

"I don't think this is the end at all," he said of Saturday night's vote.