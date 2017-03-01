​Police say they have pulled a man's body from Westwood Lake in Nanaimo, B.C.

On Monday afternoon, a man was spotted tumbling into the water from a canoe. An off-duty Mountie heard him shouting for help.

The officer tried to swim out to the man, but was unable to reach him and lost sight of him in the frigid water, said RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien in an earlier interview.

Rescuers were not able to find the man and RCMP have said they are treating the case as a presumed drowning.

O'Brien said in a statement Wednesday that the dive team found a man's body in the lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.