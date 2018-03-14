Protesters have camped outside Nanaimo City Hall and say they won't move until mayor and council commit to a plan for a supportive housing unit in the city.

"The housing crisis here is very real. The situation that homeless people in Nanaimo are facing is very real and they really dropped the ball on a number of their constituents," said Kevin Donaghy with the Society of Living Illicit Drug Users, one of up to 30 protesters who have pitched tents on the lawn of city hall.

Donaghy says he and other advocates found out over the weekend that more than $7 million of provincial funding for a proposed supportive housing unit had been pulled after Nanaimo council voted against the unit's approval in the Chase River area, south of downtown.

"We're hoping that they'll be able to find an alternative location," Donaghy said.

"The solution is pretty clear cut. The solution to homelessness is to provide people with housing."

The Uplands Walk supportive housing complex in Nanaimo, B.C., one similar to the proposed unit at Chase River. (Pacifica Housing)

Housing with 24/7 support

Nanaimo received $7.25 million of provincial funding for a new supportive housing unit earlier this year.

The project would have included 44 units to help house people dealing with long-term homelessness and those at high risk of homelessness.

In addition, the proposal included round-the-clock support for residents with access to a daily meal program as well as health and wellness services.



Donaghy says the city is to blame for those plans falling through.

"The city failed to kind of consult with the community in the area and look at the concerns of the people in that community and the project was scrapped," he said.

City seeks different location

Mayor Bill McKay says the supportive housing unit was turned down because council wanted to give more time for community input.

"We need to look at other options," said McKay. "And we need to have buy-in from our community."

McKay says the provincial funding for the project has now been allocated to another community. But he's hopeful council can find another location for the project and that the city can apply for funding once again.

"We'll continue to grind away looking at other sites, engaging the community thoughtfully and with consideration for trying to get something done as quickly as possible, and we'll present that to the province."





"If homeless is the problem, housing is the solution" reads one sign in front of a tent at Nanaimo City Hall. (Kevin Donaghy)

Meanwhile, representatives from the camp are meeting with city council to help find a solution.

Donaghy says he believes the tent city will continue to grow until a plan for a housing unit is put in place.

"We're expecting more community support and hopefully more folks kind of coming down as they're starting to hear about it," he said.