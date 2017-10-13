Nanaimo firefighters believe a Tuesday fire that killed three people was an accident.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says the Oct. 10 fire was likely caused by unattended candles in the Nicol Street home.

"This tragic event resulted in the loss of life to three people and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and extended families at this time," Fire Chief Karen Fry said in a statement.

The victims were two adults and a seven-year-old girl.

A bystander who called to report the fire in the 700 block of Nicol Street shortly after noon on Tuesday and firefighters discovered the bodies, as they tried to bring the flames under control, Fry said at the time.

The fire was described as stubborn and Fry said firefighters were working at the scene for at least two-and-a-half hours after the blaze was first reported.

The RCMP and coroner also investigated the fire.