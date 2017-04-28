Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are seeking a man they suspect may have assaulted another man in a possible hate crime.

RCMP say a businessman visiting Nanaimo came to them on Thursday morning, saying he had been tied up, threatened and assaulted in his hotel room and also had some property stolen.

Police say the man had sustained numerous injuries and was taken to hospital for surgery.

Police believe the attack may have been a hate crime.

"We [are] trying to determine if the victim was targeted based on his sexual orientation," said Cpl. Jon Stuart in a statement.

RCMP say the suspect is a 30-year-old man of medium build, balding in the front with a moustache and goatee, wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and flip-flops.

Police are asking anyone who sees a man fitting this description not to approach him, but to call Nanaimo RCMP instead. They are also interested in any information related to Thursday's attack.