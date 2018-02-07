The deputy attorney general for B.C. has appointed a special prosecutor in connection with an incident last week involving allegations of threats uttered at Nanaimo city hall.

Vancouver lawyer Michael Klein was appointed Feb. 2, shortly after one person was arrested as a result of the incident, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

"The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of some of the complainants as elected municipal officials," the statement said.

Klein's mandate is to provide legal advice to RCMP investigators as needed, carry out any assessment of potential charges to be laid and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges are approved.

Earlier this week Nanaimo city hall issued a news release stating that a person had been arrested in an incident in which police were called to the building.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay said Tuesday the incident involved threats uttered against several people who work at city hall, including himself.