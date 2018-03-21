Nanaimo's Chief Administrative Officer Tracy Samra has been charged in connection with an incident which took place at city hall on Jan. 31, 2018.

Samra faces one charge under a section of the Criminal Code of Canada dealing with "fear of injury or damage by another person."

According to the statute, the section would not normally lead to a criminal record and involves the equivalent of a peace bond or restraining order, if a judge is satisfied by the evidence.

At the time of the alleged incident, Nanaimo city hall issued a news release stating that a person had been arrested in relation to an incident in which police were called to the building.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay said the incident involved threats uttered against several people who work at city hall, including himself.

There's been tension and conflict around the council table at Nanaimo City Hall in recent years. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The RCMP launched an investigation into the incident and the deputy attorney general for B.C. appointed a special prosecutor.

The City of Nanaimo's council has been plagued by controversy in recent years.

In December 2017, the city dropped a lawsuit against its own mayor, who councillors have accused of leaking confidential information to an employee.

With files from CHEK News