Nanaimo cannabis company signs deal with Shoppers Drug Mart

Products may be sold online as regulations restrict sales in retail pharmacies.

Tilray Canada Ltd. agreement subject to approval

The Canadian Press ·
A Nanaimo cannabis company has signed a deal with Shoppers Drug Mart (CBC)

Licensed marijuana producer Tilray Canada Ltd. has signed a deal to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.

The deal is subject to Health Canada's approval of Shoppers Drug Mart's application to dispense medical marijuana,

Tilray will supply the retailer with its branded medical cannabis products.

The deal with Tilray follows similar agreements that the retailer signed last year with MedReleaf and Aphria.

The B.C.-based company expects the products will be sold online because regulations restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

Tilray says its products are sold in pharmacies in seven countries. 

The pharmacy chain's parent company, Loblaws Companies Limited, applied in October 2016 for a licence to dispense medical marijuana.

