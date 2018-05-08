Skip to Main Content
Name changes coming to 3 provincial parks

The province says the new names will better reflect the historic and cultural significance of the parks as part of reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people.

The new name proposed for Roderick Haig-Brown Park in the Shuswap is Tsutswecw Park, which translates to "many fish." The park is a favourite viewing place for the Adams River salmon run every fall. (Matt Casselman)

The B.C. government is proposing legislative amendments that would change the names of three provincial parks.

  • Brooks Peninsula Park on Vancouver Island will be renamed to Mquqwin/Brooks Peninsula Park. Mquqwin means "The Queen" in the Nuu-Chah-Nulth language.
  • Boya Lake Park near the northwestern B.C. boundary will be renamed Ta Ch'ila Park meaning "holes in a blanket," at the request of the Kaska Dena First Nation. 
  • Roderick Haig-Brown Park in the Shuswap will be renamed to the traditional Secwepemc name Tsutswecw Park, which translates to "many fish." 
