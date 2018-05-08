Name changes coming to 3 provincial parks
The province says the new names will better reflect the historic and cultural significance of the parks as part of reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people.
New names to better reflect Indigenous history and culture while supporting reconciliation efforts
The B.C. government is proposing legislative amendments that would change the names of three provincial parks.
- Brooks Peninsula Park on Vancouver Island will be renamed to Mquqwin/Brooks Peninsula Park. Mquqwin means "The Queen" in the Nuu-Chah-Nulth language.
- Boya Lake Park near the northwestern B.C. boundary will be renamed Ta Ch'ila Park meaning "holes in a blanket," at the request of the Kaska Dena First Nation.
- Roderick Haig-Brown Park in the Shuswap will be renamed to the traditional Secwepemc name Tsutswecw Park, which translates to "many fish."