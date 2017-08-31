RCMP are canvassing the Nakusp-West Kootenay community for the possibility of more victims in an ongoing historical sexual assault investigation in Victoria.

The investigation prompted by Victoria police follows the arrest of a former youth badminton coach, 71 year- old Harry Charles Sadd of Victoria B.C.

Sadd was arrested in August of 2016 in connection with a series of alleged sexual assaults which took place from the mid-60s into the 70s.

Based on the Victoria Police Department investigation, the Nakusp RCMP say they have reason to believe that there may be other individuals who currently or previously resided in Nakusp that may have been victimized by Sadd.

Sadd lived in Nakusp from the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

Police in Victoria are also asking any potential victims there to come forward as well.

"Our investigation tells us that there are likely others out there who have been hurt by this man," said Victoria police Sgt. Kristi Ross.

"Harry Sadd's actions have left these victims to carry the burden of what he has done their entire lives, often suffering in silence. They no longer have to suffer. We will listen. We will believe you."

Twelve victims have come forward to date. Sadd currently faces 23 counts of indecent assault by a male on a male person and one count of sexual assault.

Sadd has previous convictions for sexual assaults involving young male children and teens.