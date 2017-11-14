,

Hundreds braved cold, wet weather and gathered outside Abbotsford's Mt. Lehman Centre to pay their respects to Const. John Davidson.

Davidson was killed on Nov. 6 while trying to arrest a suspect who had opened fire in the shopping centre's parking lot.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, of Alberta has been charged with first degree murder in Davidson's death.

A community member hugs an Abbotford police officer at Monday night's vigil. (CBC)

Mourners lefts candles and notes in support of the fallen officer's family.

"It's just really amazing to see so many people out to support him and the family and people who knew him, and so many of the shops around here are involved," said Nicole Provost.

"It's pretty special."

It was a cold, rainy night in Abbotsford, but hundreds came to pay their respects. (CBC)

Harpreet Singh with Abbotsford Community Services helped organize the event.

"We just felt like the community needed to come together," he said.

"He died protecting you and me" reads a sign surrounded by handwritten notes. (CBC)

"He did more than just give his life, he was more than just a constable," said one woman, who did not give her name but said she wanted to write a poem about Davidson.

"I don't know him. But he loved Abbotsford. He gave and gave and gave."

Community members wrote notes of thanks to the fallen officer. (CBC)

Joy Nguyen, who works in the area, was near Mt. Lehman Centre when the shooting occurred.

"It's a community, it's like a family for us. We've been here for a long time," she said.

"My heart is broken for the family, and for the community. It's so sad."

A woman places a bouquet among the dozens of others already left. (CBC)

On Thursday, hundreds of first responders and members of the public gathered on overpasses and along Highway 1 to pay tribute to Davidson as his funeral motorcade passed by.

Abbotsford Police have said that all are welcome to attend his celebration of life, scheduled for Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. PT at the Abbotsford Centre.

With files from Meera Bains