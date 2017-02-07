The provincial government has announced the creation of a new $1.5 million fund to help B.C. musicians cover their marketing costs.

According to the province, the Careers of B.C. Artists program is intended to help B.C.-based artists pay for things like music videos, photo shoots, websites, ad campaigns and other activities promoting their music.

Patrick Aldous, vice president of Music B.C., said the fund is designed to address one of the biggest challenges musicians in the province face today — finding an audience.

"The biggest challenge in the digital age is cutting through the noise," Aldous told reporters at a press conference.

Only some can apply

The new fund is part of the $15 million B.C. Music Fund, an initiative announced about a year ago, designed to bolster B.C.'s music sector with targeted grants.

Individual grant recipients can receive between $1,500 and $30,000, covering up to 50 per cent of an artist's marketing expenses.

Like many of the B.C. Music Fund's other programs, the new marketing grant is restricted to registered or incorporated B.C. companies whose primary business activities are in the music industry, according to the application criteria.

Artists must have lived in B.C. for at least 12 months to be eligible for the grant, and be Canadian citizens or permanent residents. In the case of a group, the same must be true for the majority of the members.

The deadline for the first round of grants is May 1, 2017. Online applications become available April 1. Another round of grants will be awarded in the fall of 2017.