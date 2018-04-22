Suspect arrested after Vancouver man killed in early hours, say police

Vancouver homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that lead to the death of Dam Minh Huu, 55 of Vancouver early Sunday.

Police got a call to Kingsway and Nanaimo Street about an injured man just before 1:30 a.m. PT Sunday.

They found Huu and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Later, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man suspected of being involved in the death.

Vancouver police say that they suspect the two men, who were acquainted, argued. That argument escalated into violence.

At this point police are not looking for any suspects.

While they do not believe there is any further risk to the public, they ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident call (604) 717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.