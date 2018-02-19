A pair of men are accused of second-degree murder in a death that marked Vancouver's first homicide of 2016.

Almost two years to the day that Christopher Denis Kwik was shot in a Granville Street apartment, a charge of second-degree murder has been sworn against Gage McPake and Cody David Stuiver.

The pair are scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court next month.

'Everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle'

At the time of his death, Kwik was slated to appear in court on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police claimed they had "minor" contact with the 40-year-old in the past.

In the months after he was killed, Kwik's family put up posters around Vancouver asking for any information to help solve the case.

Christopher Kwik's family put up these posters in the months after the 40-year-old was shot in a Granville Street apartment. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

Kwik's death also appears to have inspired a mural dedicated to the deceased by a New York-based artist who is married to his sister.

Christopher Cardinale wrote about the tragedy on his website.

"For my wife, the unexpected loss of her brother, has shaken her badly and continues to as she copes with it on a daily basis. Of course it is part of my daily consciousness as well. So I had no doubt that the event informed my imagery," Cardinale wrote.

"The quote, "Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle," is something that Sharon found posted on one of her brother's social media accounts that she scoured regularly after his death. My brother-in-law's personal struggles clearly led him to embrace a more compassionate world view."

Both McPake and Stuiver are also facing charges of possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer in connection with an incident in Surrey this January.

New Westminster police announced a charge of possession of a loaded restricted firearm against the two men in February 2016 after a report of shots fired inside a building. A bullet hole was allegedly seen through a door and a wall.

According to court records, those weapons charges were stayed last year.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.