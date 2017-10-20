The B.C. Prosecution Service has now approved charges against a Prince Rupert, B.C. teenager after an early morning fatal stabbing.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

RCMP officers responded to the 400 block of 9th Avenue West after a report of a stabbing around 2 a.m. PT Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman, both 69 years old, with injuries.

Despite medical attention, the man died, while the woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Little has been said about the young offender because the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits releasing details that might reveal the identity of the accused.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, 2017.

