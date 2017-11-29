A 61-year-old Kelowna man has been formally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2013 death of a single mother of two.

On June 18, 2013, police were called to a home in the 300 block of Yates Road in the Glenmore area, where they found Theresa Neville's body.

Neville's two children, aged eight and 10, were found unharmed inside the home.

A year after Neville's death, police issued a public appeal for help in their investigation.

On Wednesday — more than four years after her death — RCMP announced Jay Sinclaire Thomson has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police investigate the suspicious death in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood in June 2013. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

"He was arrested earlier today and will remain in police custody," Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghe said Wednesday.

Thomson also made his first court appearance on Wednesday.