Charges have now been laid in the killing of an Abbotsford police officer on Monday.

Oscar Arfmann has been charged with the first degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson. Under the Canadian Criminal Code, the killing of a peace officer is automatically a first degree murder charge.

Arfmann, an Alberta man in his 60s, was injured in the takedown and taken to hospital. He is expected to survive.

Davidson was killed while trying to arrest a suspect, who had opened fire in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road on Monday, just before noon.

Arfmann is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28.

Shots fired in parking lot

Police say the violence began at about 11:35 a.m., when a witness called 911 to report a possible stolen vehicle. The caller then used their car to block in the vehicle.

A man then stepped out of the blocked-in vehicle with a shotgun and began firing at the caller and other witnesses. When police arrived, they returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, Davidson was shot.

The suspect fled the scene in a car but was arrested after more shots were fired at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and Fraser Highway.

'We have lost John'

In an emotional news conference on Tuesday, Abbotsford Chief Const. Bob Rich paid tribute to his fallen colleague.

"Davidson was the first person in. And he died protecting you and me," Rich said.

"We have lost John, and nothing can change that. We honour John by looking after his family. We honour John by looking out for each other. We honour John by protecting this community."