Thousands ring in lunar new year with Hoobiyee and the beat of the drum
Festival unites Nisga'a and other First Nations traditions in Vancouver
By Tina Lovgreen, CBC News Posted: Feb 02, 2018 9:15 PM PT Last Updated: Feb 02, 2018 9:15 PM PT
The beat of drums and sounds of traditional songs echoed through the PNE Forum on Friday, as thousands came to celebrate the Nisga'a Nation's lunar new year, known as Hoobiyee.
Hoobiyee began as the celebration of the return of oolichan — an important food source for the Nisga'a — to B.C.`s northern rivers. Following tradition, the shape of the moon at this time will foretell how bountiful food will be for the year ahead.
The Nisga'a Nation is located in the Nass Valley in northern B.C,. but more than 1,400 Nisga'a live in Vancouver.
Hoobiyee has grown significantly over the years and has become a cultural touchstone for Indigenous people in Vancouver. It creates a space for many groups to share stories and performances specific to their nation.
The free two-day event wraps up on Saturday.
