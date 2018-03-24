'Nervous and excited': Canadian musicians revel with selfies at Juno Fan Fare

Musician Ruth Berhe, right, better known by her stage name Ruth B, was eagerly greeted by fans at the 2018 Juno Awards. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Die-hard music fans had a chance to meet their favourite musicians on Saturday, kicking off one of the biggest weekends in Canadian music.

At the Juno's Fan Fare event at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, B.C., fans met musicians like Marianas Trench, Lights, the Arkells, Ruth B. and Shawn Hook.

Fan Emmalina Varelas was especially excited to meet Shawn Hook, who is originally from Nelson, B.C.

Fans at the Junos in B.C. were moved to tears when they see artist Shawn Hook. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"Oh my God, I'm a huge fan, it was absolutely amazing. I just told him I love his music and my dog loves him too because he barks every time Shawn comes on. It was really awkward!" she said, laughing.

Morgan Pettifer was particularly excited to meet Lights.

B.C.-born musician Shawn Hook greeted fans at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"That was cool because we have similar hair. I said 'I really like your hair' and she said 'cool, I like yours too!'"

Alexandra Farolan and her daughter Maia said they were "nervous and excited" to meet the stars.

Maia said she lined up to meet Ruth B. who hails from Edmonton, Alberta.

Ontario-born Valerie Anne Poxleitner, right, also known as Lights, took many photos with her fans during the 2018 Juno Awards. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"I told her I really like her song Lost Boy," she said.

Alexandra said she was excited to meet R&B singer and songwriter Daniel Ceasar.

"He's a really good artist and it's really good to see him in the past few years getting more popular."​

The Juno Gala Dinner is Saturday night at the Vancouver Convention Centre, while the Juno Award Ceremony is Sunday night at Roger's Arena.