'Nervous and excited': Canadian musicians revel with selfies at Juno Fan Fare
The fan event is one of many kicking off the biggest weekend in Canadian music
Die-hard music fans had a chance to meet their favourite musicians on Saturday, kicking off one of the biggest weekends in Canadian music.
At the Juno's Fan Fare event at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby, B.C., fans met musicians like Marianas Trench, Lights, the Arkells, Ruth B. and Shawn Hook.
Fan Emmalina Varelas was especially excited to meet Shawn Hook, who is originally from Nelson, B.C.
"Oh my God, I'm a huge fan, it was absolutely amazing. I just told him I love his music and my dog loves him too because he barks every time Shawn comes on. It was really awkward!" she said, laughing.
Morgan Pettifer was particularly excited to meet Lights.
"That was cool because we have similar hair. I said 'I really like your hair' and she said 'cool, I like yours too!'"
Alexandra Farolan and her daughter Maia said they were "nervous and excited" to meet the stars.
Maia said she lined up to meet Ruth B. who hails from Edmonton, Alberta.
"I told her I really like her song Lost Boy," she said.
Alexandra said she was excited to meet R&B singer and songwriter Daniel Ceasar.
"He's a really good artist and it's really good to see him in the past few years getting more popular."
The Juno Gala Dinner is Saturday night at the Vancouver Convention Centre, while the Juno Award Ceremony is Sunday night at Roger's Arena.