'It sucks:' Vancouver reacts to seemingly endless rain
Not much respite in sight following Environment Canada's heavy rainfall warning on Monday
By Tina Lovgreen, CBC News Posted: Jan 30, 2018 9:09 AM PT Last Updated: Jan 30, 2018 9:09 AM PT
Monday's rainfall warning meant dozens of broken umbrellas were jammed into garbage cans around Vancouver before sundown.
Earlier, Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver — with up to 90 millimetres of rain expected — and Vancouver Island, which was forecast to receive 100 millimetres in 24 hours.
The downpour meant there were flash floods, localized flooding and washouts near creeks and culverts.
But the rainfall warning didn't stop Vancouverites from going for a jog around the seawall, going to a yoga class, or even going for a walk in flip-flops.
Daniel Kim, 24, said he was a bit cold walking around Robson Street in his flip-flops, but he said he was too lazy to put on anything else.
Michael Frolick, on the other hand, was fully-suited up in his waterproof jacket, waterproof pants, waterproof shoes and waterproof gloves.
"So I'm pretty much invincible," he joked.
"I feel like as long as you're dressed for the rain, it doesn't really matter. But I look forward to when the sunshine comes back," he said.
There could be some sunny breaks on Tuesday, but rain is expected to make a comeback on Wednesday.
Which puts a real damper on Ana Castan's plans.
"It sucks," said the 35-year-old tourist who is visiting from Mexico.
Castan, sporting a a yellow poncho and bike helmet, said cycling Stanley Park would be much better in shorts.
It's hard to disagree, even if you've come to terms with living in "Raincouver."
"It's going to be like this. You just have to have a positive attitude and go on a hot vacation," said Jill Spoor.
It's rained 24 out of 29 days so far this month. That's not a record, though it is well above seasonal for rainfall totals and number of days of rain.
But at least it's warm, said 90-year-old Colleen Alexander.
"I don't care," she said. "I came from Ontario, and I hate the snow and the ice.
"I spent years taking the subway and having the thing break down and having to walk through snow. Forget it!"
With files from Johanna Wagstaffe.
