Two mudslides just north of White Rock, B.C. have shut down passenger train service for 48 hours between Vancouver and Bellingham, Wash.

The pair of mudslides occurred Sunday morning, eight kilometres north of White Rock, B.C., said Gus Melonas, a spokesperson with BNSF, which owns the railway.

The first slide happened at 11 a.m. PT, followed by a second at 3:15 p.m. within a kilometre of the first.

The slide area was about seven metres wide, seven metres long and one metre deep.

Crews are cleaning the track and freight traffic will resume Sunday evening, Melonas said, but passenger traffic won't resume until Tuesday afternoon.