The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in both directions between Chilliwack and Hope after a mudslide onto the roadway.

DriveBC said the closure starts eastbound at the Highway 9 exit near Popkum and westbound at Hope.

Drivers can get around the eastbound closure by taking Highway 9 to Agassiz, then taking Highway 7 to Hope. Westbound commuters can take Highway 7 from Hope through to Agassiz.

DriveBC said the next update will be provided at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

DRIVE BC MUD SLIDE HIGHWAY 1 CLOSURE POPKUM

(DriveBC)