A mudslide has closed Highway 3 in both directions west of Grand Forks, B.C., near Greenwood.

A surge of wet and muddy debris rolled across the road during the night.

DriveBC says an assessment in in progress but could not say when the highway will reopen.

Cars are getting around the slide by using Phoenix Road near the Phoenix Mountain Ski Aria. However, trucks are not allowed on the road.

Trucks have the option of crossing into the United States west of the slide at Osoyoos or east at the Danville border crossing to detour around the closure.

With files from Bob Keating