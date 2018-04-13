Mt. Washington to ban smoking on all resort property this summer

Mount Washington has announced the mountain resort will become entirely smoke-free starting June 1.

Smoking is currently banned on lift lines, chairlifts and within three metres of building entrances and intakes.

The new policy will extend to all resort property, including parking lots, ski runs, bike, hiking and Nordic trails and public spaces within the resort area boundary. The policy covers all smoking, including vaporizers and marijuana.

Mount Washington spokesperson Sheila Rivers said in a statement that a survey with mountain visitors found that one of the top reasons people visit the resort is the "fresh air and pristine alpine environment."

"Evolving to a smoke-free resort will ensure that all of our guests experience the 100% natural environment they expect when visiting one of Canada's most beautiful destinations," she said.

Ski patrol director Jesse Percival said the smoke-free policy was also brought into effect with B.C.'s hot, dry summers in mind.

"Removing the smoking hazard will greatly reduce the risk of human-triggered fires, allowing everyone to breathe easier this summer," he said.

The new policy will apply to both guests and staff.