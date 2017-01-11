A B.C. teen who threatened to shoot at his high school graduation ceremony last year has been sentenced to time served and three years probation.

A lawyer representing Denver Skey said the 18-year-old is deeply ashamed of his actions, which made authorities evacuate Mt. Sentinel Secondary near Nelson, B.C., and cancel planned graduation ceremonies last June.

"He certainly has bourne the consequences of his behaviour," said Ken Wylie.

"I think the court can be assured this is not a matter that is at risk of reoccurring in the future."

The doors of Mt. Sentinel Secondary remained closed for several days last June after the 'very serious' threat that evacuated the school. (Bob Keating/CBC)

At a graduation practice last June, Skey made motions as though he was going to shoot teachers and students, according to evidence heard in court.

Once pressed, he told authorities he had a plan to shoot people at graduation.

At sentencing the court heard the likelihood of Skey carrying out the crime was minimal.

But Judge Phil Seagram said the impact of those actions was significant and caused a sense of fear and chaos.

The judge did not believe authorities over-reacted, saying that in the moment, with little information, they erred on the side of caution.

Skey was found guilty of two counts of uttering threats, and has spent the equivalent of five months in jail while in custody.