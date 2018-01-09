North Shore Rescue says at least 20 of its members used ropes and a stretcher to carry an injured skier down steep terrain on the North Shore Tuesday afternoon

Rescue crews were called to Mount Seymour Provincial Park to assist the skier whose leg was broken in an avalanche.

Spokesperson Mike Danks said the skier, a man in his 30s, was swept several hundred metres by a Category 2 wet avalanche and his leg was broken when he hit a tree.

Danks said the incident happened on the Seymour Alpine Trail, on the southeast face of First Pump.

"We're asking that anyone in that area please stay away from the summit of First Pump," he said.

Danks says a helicopter is in the area but has been grounded due to poor conditions.

"If the skies do clear we'll do our best to evacuate the patient by air. If that's not possible. It will be an overland evacuation," he said.

Avalanche Canada describes the avalanche risk in the area of Mount Seymour as "moderate" to "considerable," depending on the elevation and says avalanches are "likely."

With files from Matthew Lazin-Ryder