Mount Pleasant brewery suffers fire damage on roof

Vancouver firefighters stopped a roof fire from spreading into a popular Mount Pleasant brewery late Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to Big Rock Urban Brewery on West 4th Avenue and Alberta Street around 11 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about a fire on the roof.

"When crews arrived on scene, we had smoke and flames exiting from the roof of the building," said battalion Chief John Mantei with Vancouver Fire Rescue.

Mantei said crews went up to the roof and contained the fire.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

Mantei said waterproof material on the roof had caught fire. The building had already been evacuated when fire crews arrived, he said.

A fire investigator is now looking into the cause.