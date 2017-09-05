A man has died after crashing a motorcycle on Highway 17 in Delta, B.C.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 99.

Investigators say it appears the motorcyclist lost control as he was changing lanes. A preliminary investigation suggests he was ejected from the motorbike and hit by a passing five-ton truck.

Traffic was redirected for several hours as collision analysts and forensic investigators examined the scene of the wreck.

Police are in the process of notifying the victim's relatives and are also offering support to witnesses.