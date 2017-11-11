It's a straightforward but personal question — how comfortable are you with your appearance?

Hillary McBride, a registered clinical counsellor in British Columbia, asks women that question in her new book Mothers, Daughters and Body Image and focuses on the influence of family on self-esteem and body perception.

The book arose from her own experiences with an eating disorder and body image issues, McBride told CBC B.C. Almanac host Gloria Macarenko.

"It's something that I've struggled with in my life," she said. "I wrote the book because I had a question — what happens if I become a mom one day, and I have a daughter who hates the way she looks, like I used to?"

The way women talk and think about their bodies is often passed on to their children, McBride said.

She hopes to start a dialogue about the topic with her book, which includes fill-in-the-blank statements like "My body is …" to prompt conversation without blame.

"It's really hard as a therapist to walk that line with mothers," she said. "I want to say to mothers: 'You're important and because you're important, it's a really meaningful thing to look at the patterns you have in your life and how you pass those on to other people.'"

'I didn't measure up'

Stephanie Leach, a nearing 60-year-old woman in Nanaimo, said she is only recently coming to terms with the patterns she picked up from her mother while growing up.

The novel, Mothers, Daughters and Body Image, was released at the end of October. (Post Hill Press)

"I didn't measure up. Nothing was good enough," Leach said. "As much as she loved me and she still loves me to death, she had a problem herself and she never asked for help, and it ended up getting taken out on me."

Vancouverite Naomi Amren said she has an amazing role model for a mother in terms of a healthy relationship with food, exercise and body image.

"I had a rad feminist mom," she said. "I still developed an eating disorder."

Amren linked her eating disorder back to the relationship other members of her family had with diet and exercise but said her mother's influence made a difference.

"My mother's relationship with herself and her example has been a key role in my eating disorder recovery," she said. "She was the first person I talked to when I asked for help."

Fathers and sons

Although more women struggle with eating disorders and body image issues than men, McBride said, increasing numbers of boys and men are also seeking help.

"This needs to be something that we address across the board regardless of if you are a boy or a girl, a mom or a dad," she said.

One father from Prince George, truck driver Ira Good, said he is very aware of the role parents play in instilling healthy self-esteem in their sons and daughters.

"I'm pushing that on my children, trying to be healthier and moving forward and not being held back by the imaging that this world has to offer," he said.

With files from B.C. Almanac