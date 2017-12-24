From Canadians struck by tragedy abroad to sales pressure from big banks here at home — and some close calls in between — these five stories were the most-viewed from CBC News in British Columbia this year.

5. Canadian victims of the Las Vegas shooting

Jordan McIldoon, left, grew up in Maple Ridge. He was killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. His girlfriend, who was with him at the time, survived. (McIldoon family)

Fifty-nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Four were Canadian: Jessica Klymchuk, Jordan McIldoon, Calla Medig and Tara Roe Smith.

McIldoon, 23, was from Maple Ridge. He'd been at the concert with his girlfriend — who survived — and was his parents' only child.

His mom and dad described him as a "compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures."

"No words can describe our pain in losing him," a public letter read.

The three women who died were from Alberta. Klymchuk and Smith both were 34 and Medig was in her 20s.

4. TD tellers 'will do anything' to meet sales targets

Long-time TD Bank Group employees say their jobs have become similar to the 'stereotypical slimy, used-car salesman' as they're pressured to sell products. (CBC )

In March, three TD Bank Group employees came forward to tell CBC's Go Public unit about what they described as "incredible pressure" to squeeze profits from customers by signing them up for products and services they don't need.

After that story was published, hundreds of past and present employees at TD and other banks emailed CBC reporter Erica Johnson alleging similar practices where they worked. They claimed they'd been pressured to upsell, lie and — in some cases — make illegal moves to keep their jobs.

The ensuing Go Public investigation lasted months and sparked an investigation from the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and federal hearings by Parliament's finance committee. Both are expected to publish reports next spring.

3. Vancouver Island man deported after nearly 60 years in Canada

Len Van Heest spoke about his deportation just before boarding the plane. He said he was "devastated" to be leaving his family behind. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

A Courtenay man who'd lived in Canada since he was a baby was deported to the Netherlands on March 6. Len Van Heest, 59, spoke to CBC at Vancouver International Airport just before boarding the plane.

"This is the only home I've ever known," he said. "They're sending me to a foreign country, they're taking my mom away from me, all my friends. I'm devastated."

Van Heest was ordered deported due to his criminal record, but he said his crimes were the result of bipolar disorder developed as a teenager.

2. 'Room in her heart for everyone': Castlegar woman killed in London attack

Christine Archibald, 30, was one of seven people killed during a pair of terror attacks in London on June 3, 2017. (Archibald family)

Christine Archibald, 30, was one of seven people killed in an attack on the London Bridge on June 3. She'd been visiting the city for the weekend with her fiancé.

Archibald was remembered as a kind, generous woman who was devoted to her job at a homeless shelter.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," read a family statement. "Please honour her by making your community a better place ... Tell them Chrissy sent you."

That letter inspired a new charity and acts of kindness from people around the world, posted with the hashtag #ChrissySentMe.

1. Sea lion drags six-year-old girl off Steveston dock into the sea

On May 20, a California sea lion pulled a six-year-old girl off a dock in Steveston, B.C. and into the water below.

Michael Fujiwara had been filming the animal moments earlier and caught the scary moment on camera. The YouTube video, which also shows the girl's grandfather leaping into the water to save her, garnered more than 30 million views.

The girl's parents were lambasted on social media as the video spread, with marine experts and port officials criticizing them for letting her get so close to the sea lion.

Three days after the incident, the girl's father set the record straight in an interview with CBC News, saying his family hadn't been feeding the animal.

The girl suffered a small, superficial wound to her lower body and was expected to recover.

