An early morning hail storm turned White Rock into a winter wonderland while making for a challenging commute for those who had to navigate the South Surrey area.
This means I can put up the Christmas decorations right?! #bcstorm #whiterock #southsurrey pic.twitter.com/vs4IVAntob—
@jenny_bray
Massive hail, lightening and thunder in White Rock this morning, streets are half lake. #whiterock #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/1x7vW313kV—
@sydneyrmorton
#hwy99 #hailstorm #yvr #morningcommute pic.twitter.com/EX2zNuNldC—
@bbdane56
There was a small thunderstorm in South Surrey this morning that dropped a bunch of hail! @weathernetwork #ShareYourWeather #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/Z6vx2UKx98—
@thatchaserchick