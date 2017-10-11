An early morning hail storm turned White Rock into a winter wonderland while making for a challenging commute for those who had to navigate the South Surrey area.

This means I can put up the Christmas decorations right?! #bcstorm #whiterock #southsurrey pic.twitter.com/vs4IVAntob — @jenny_bray

An early morning hail storm turned White Rock into a winter wonderland. (Christine Larsen)

The hail was followed by heavy rain which swamped local streets. (Christine Larsen)

Massive hail, lightening and thunder in White Rock this morning, streets are half lake. #whiterock #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/1x7vW313kV — @sydneyrmorton