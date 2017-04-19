Organizers of an anti-racism forum in Surrey, B.C. tonight say the event could not come at a more urgent time.

In recent weeks, signs of some political candidates were defaced in North Vancouver. The anti-immigrant Soldiers of Odin disrupted and were later arrested at an annual anti-racism event in Vancouver in March. In Abbostford, residents rallied together after KKK propoganda was distributed in the community in January.

Indira Prahst, a sociology professor at Langara College who studies race and ethnicity, says the current environment is toxic and has revived a neo-Nazi, far right movement.

"When the social conditions change, new enemies and new fears are constructed," said Prahst, who is speaking at Wednesday night's forum.

"It is now a fear that their own well-being and their own identity is impacted, and that immigrants are somehow taking away freedom to enjoy life."

Prahst said these fears have manifested into more racist incidents against people of colour, including violent incidents.

U.S. election has had an effect: Mahil

Harinder Mahil, who was chief commissioner of the former B.C. Human Rights Commission, says while these fringe groups have always existed in Canada, the U.S. context has made things more dangerous.

"But the election of Donald Trump — and his campaign against Muslims — has emboldened these groups to come out and launch the same kind of campaigns in Canada."

Prahst says it's important that events like this one educate people that immigrants don't take away jobs and don't cause war.

"In climates of alienation, disenfranchised youth [have] this anger. That anger needs an outlet and it gets projected onto the scapegoat," she said.

"It is important for us to make sure we take steps to reduce racial prejudice and racism," Mahil added.

"Racism robs people of social and economic opportunities. It adds cost to the workplaces in our economy and works against our goal of building a fair and inclusive society."

The anti-racism forum is being held tonight by the Kids Play Foundation from 6 to 8 p.m. PT tonight at the Taj Park Convention Centre.

