More than 2,000 homes in Kelowna are on a boil water advisory. The South East Kelowna Irrigation District issued the advisory and says there is increased turbidity in the source water.

There are multiple water suppliers for the city, so residents are encouraged to visit www.kjwc.org to check where their water comes from.

Meanwhile, those affected are asked to boil — for one minute — the water they use for drinking, brushing teeth and rinsing ready-to-eat-foods.

All public facilities in the area must also post boil-water notices at sinks and drinking fountains accessible to the public.

Turbidity until May

"The length of time the boil water notice will be in effect is unknown at this time, but turbidity will likely trend lower towards the middle of May," said the district in a release.