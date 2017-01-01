Thousands of people filled the shores of Vancouver's English Bay to take part in the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim. The Vancouver Park Board estimated more than 1,500 people took a plunge in the ocean. Hundreds of onlookers also watched and cheered from the sidelines.
It was the 97th annual Polar Bear Swim at English Bay. Similar events were held in communities across Metro Vancouver.