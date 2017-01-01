Thousands of people filled the shores of Vancouver's English Bay to take part in the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim. The Vancouver Park Board estimated more than 1,500 people took a plunge in the ocean. Hundreds of onlookers also watched and cheered from the sidelines.

Many friends got together and dressed up in group costumes for an annual New Year's Day tradition. (David Horemans/CBC News)

The costumes at this year's Polar Bear Swim at English Bay were vibrant and bright. (David Horemans/CBC News)

These dinosaurs joined the crowds for the annual Polar Bear Swim at English Bay on New Year's Day. (David Horemans/CBC News)

A man walks on the icy surface at English Bay after taking a dip during the Polar Bear Swim. (David Horemans/CBC News)

These two men were some of the many to add a Christmas theme to their costume for the icy plunge. (David Horemans/CBC News)

VIDEO | Hundreds of people took the icy plunge at the annual Polar Bear swim at English Bay today. pic.twitter.com/fRsiwn4yqN — @KamilKaramali

So, this just happened: 1500+ polar bears braved our chilly #EnglishBay waters & plunged into 2017. Congrats! #VanPolarBearSwim #Hello2017 pic.twitter.com/wfrRxlDH5e — @ParkBoard

It was the 97th annual Polar Bear Swim at English Bay. Similar events were held in communities across Metro Vancouver.