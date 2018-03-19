More demonstrators were arrested Monday at Kinder Morgan's Burnaby terminal, where activists are planning a week of protests against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
RCMP officers read out a court injunction before arresting at least three people who had used zap straps to tie themselves to a gate, in order to prevent work trucks from entering the area.
Police have peacefully arrested 3 of the 4 activists strapped to the gate at Burnaby Terminal. They’re carrying this out slowly, deliberately, speaking with each activist before arresting them one at a time. pic.twitter.com/5c3bIczC3P—
@raffertybaker
Protest organizers have said they're planning daily demonstrations until at least March 26, the deadline given to Kinder Morgan for clearing trees in the area before birds begin nesting.
Last week, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Kinder Morgan an indefinite injunction that prohibits protesters from coming within five metres of pipeline work site.
Dozens of activists were arrested at the site over the weekend.
A couple dozen protesters were gathered at the work site Monday, and said they planned to continue blocking the gate in small groups, sending a new group in each time there are more arrests.
With files from Rafferty Baker
RCMP officers getting ready “to begin their work” arresting activists. pic.twitter.com/4qvYH3ZBEX—
@raffertybaker
Four activist now strapped to Burnaby Terminal fence. A couple trucks have been stopped for entering. RCMP preparing a processing zone for those planning to get arrested. pic.twitter.com/ePp030eJS5—
@raffertybaker
