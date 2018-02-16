The Coast Inn of the North in Prince George has a new and unusual guest — one that's friendly and drools.

Mooshew the dog, a seven-month-old Labrador cross, is living in the hotel's front lobby as part of a partnership program between the hotel and the Prince George Humane Society.

The goal of the program is to show off Mooshew — and any future dogs the hotel showcases — to hotel patrons who may be inclined to adopt the dog and give it a new permanent home.

"Guests are thrilled when they see the set-up that we have and find out what we're doing," said Stephanie Young, the hotel's front office manager.

Young said the hotel's general manager is a dog enthusiast, and all B.C. Coast Hotels are dog friendly. This adoption program was a way to take that pet-friendly sentiment one step further.

"It was a perfect match," Young said.

Mooshew has an enclosure next to the hotel front desk with a patch of artificial grass and a little dog house. Hotel staff take Mooshew for walks and give him meals.

Mooshew has a little home in the hotel lobby. (Audrey McKinnon/CBC)

Mooshew was recently neutered and is on medication. The animal and all future dogs fostered by the hotel are cared for in accordance with the Prince George Human Societies' protocols, said Young.

It's good Mooshew is friendly, Young said, because part of his daily routine involves going on walks with potential adopters.

"He's the perfect, perfect idea of what we're trying to do for this program," said Young.

Young added that the dogs going away to their "forever homes" will be great, but it will be sad to see Mooshew go.

The Humane Society is currently reviewing applications to decide which home will be the best fit.

With files from Audrey McKinnon

