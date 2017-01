Monty Robinson, one of four Mounties involved in the death of Robert Dziekanski, has been denied his appeal of his perjury conviction.

Robinson was found guilty of perjury in March 2015 and sentenced to two years less a day in jail.

Dziekanski, a Polish immigrant, died in 2007 after being hit multiple times with a Taser by RCMP at the Vancouver International Airport.

Robinson's perjury conviction arose from testimony he gave at the inquiry into Dziekanski's death.

