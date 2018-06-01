Month of May warmest and driest on record in Vancouver

Umbrellas and galoshes took a backseat to sunglasses and sunscreen last month during what was Vancouver's driest and warmest May on record.

A mere 1.6 mm of rain was recorded at Vancouver's airport, breaking 2015's record of 4.2 mm of precipitation in May.

The amount is also well below the average May rainfall of 65 mm.

Temperatures were almost two degrees above normal: 14.9 C versus the average of 12.8 C.

According to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, Vancouver recorded 18 consecutive days of temperatures reaching 19 C or higher — the most ever.