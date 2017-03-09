A number of motorists fell victim to a large pothole in Surrey early this morning.

Surrey Fire said they received a call around 1 a.m. PT about a multi-vehicle accident on King George Boulevard.

When crews arrived they found around six cars, all of which had flat tires after running through a large pothole near 112 Avenue.

City crews were dispatched immediately to fill the large pothole, which was in the middle of three lanes. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A City of Surrey crew was immediately called out to fill the hole in the road. They estimate it was about a metre long and about 30 centimetres deep.

None of the drivers were injured. Fire crews helped some of them change out their spare tires before sending them on their way.