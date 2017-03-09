A number of motorists fell victim to a large pothole in Surrey early this morning.

Surrey Fire said they received a call around 1 a.m. PT about a multi-vehicle accident on King George Boulevard.

When crews arrived they found around six cars, all of which had flat tires after running through a large pothole near 112 Avenue.

SURREY MONSTER POTHOLE

City crews were dispatched immediately to fill the large pothole, which was in the middle of three lanes. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A City of Surrey crew was immediately called out to fill the hole in the road. They estimate it was about a metre long and about 30 centimetres deep.

None of the drivers were injured. Fire crews helped some of them change out their spare tires before sending them on their way.

SURREY POTHOLE HUBCAPS

A pile of hubcaps left behind after multiple cars blew their front tires when they hit the pothole. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)