Snow is coming down on the South Coast, and the Monday morning commute is off to a slippery start.

Many schools in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island have cancelled classes.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Coast, calling for between 10 and 15 fresh centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning, though it expects significant regional variation.

.@TransLink says there are no major issues this morning aside from minor delays on buses and trains pic.twitter.com/WYri8xgITk — @FarrahMerali

A number of bus routes have been detoured and there are delays due to the road conditions. Articulated buses are running to accommodate rush hour traffic.

TransLink says the SkyTrain system is operating normally after some minor earlier delays. Train 1 of the West Coast Express was delayed by about 25 minutes, and Train 2 by about 10 minutes.

Some parts of the region, including the Fraser Valley, have seen as much as 60 centimetres of snow since Friday.

@CBCEarlyEdition can't get my car out garage due to ice rink on lane way #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/eHOVD4YtAD — @CraigInVan

List of school closures

A number of schools on both the mainland and Vancouver Island have announced closures.

Surrey, Chilliwack, Langley, Abbotsford, Hope, Mission, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows and Cowichan Valley districts have all cancelled Monday classes.

The University of the Fraser Valley also cancelled all classes for Monday. UBC and SFU remain open.

Other schools closed Monday include: