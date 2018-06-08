Molotov cocktails and body armour: investigation details final moments of fatal police shooting victims

An independent investigation into the deaths of two northern B.C. residents has found that threats were being made with Molotov cocktails and guns when an officer pulled the trigger two years ago, killing them.

RCMP were called to a neighbour dispute involving a handgun in Granisle, B.C., about 150 kilometres east of Smithers, on April 21, 2016.

Shirley Williams, 73, and her son Jovan, 39, were shot outside their house by an officer and died.

Previously, little was publicly revealed about the incident.

But the report, penned by chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., lays out in detail the sequence of events that led to the shooting.

It includes information from witnesses, evidence from the scene and transcriptions of police radio transmissions.

Details publicly revealed

Police transmissions from the officer describe finding Jovan Williams in the backyard wearing camouflage and armed with a firearm and a knife.

The transmission relayed the officer telling the man to "stick your hands up. Put your hands up. Drop the Molotov cocktail."

Seven seconds later, the officer radioed back: "He's throwing a Molotov cocktail. He has a .303 British with a bayonet."

Soon after, Jovan's mother, Shirley Williams, came into the backyard.

"The mother also, when she exited the home, had a bullet-proof vest on as well as an army helmet and was armed with a shotgun," MacDonald said.

Witnesses reported hearing the officer warn the pair to put their weapons down, and the sound of several shots fired. The two died of gunshot wounds.

Officer's actions justified

The report said after the incident, remnants from the homemade bomb were found 27 metres away.

The report found the two had acted dangerously aggressive, and that the officer was justified in firing at them "before they could fire at him."

MacDonald said forensic evidence corroborated the evidence of the officer heard on the radio transmission.

"Based on those circumstances and all the other circumstances, left us to conclude that it was not possible to say that the officer was not justified in the actions that he took," MacDonald said.

MacDonald concluded in the report that the matter won't be referred to counsel for consideration of charges.

Heightened emotions

Shortly after the shooting, some who knew the victims described them as gentle and generous people and were in shock at the news.

Jovan was described at the time as a former U.S. Marine with a shy smile who loved to draw cartoons. Shirley, as a southern belle from Memphis, Tennessee, nicknamed "Boots."

"Unfortunately, at this point in time, it does appear that they were acting in a way different than had been experienced by others in the past," MacDonald said.

"Earlier that day [she] had rammed another person's car while she was driving, in a way that suggested that emotions were heightened."

CBC has reached out to the family for comment.