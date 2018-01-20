The B.C. government and the City of Kamloops announced this week they are working to build more than 100 modular homes for people in need in Kamloops, B.C.

"Too many people are struggling to find housing that meets their needs," said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson.

The modular units, each with their own bathroom and kitchen, will be built in two locations on each side of the city.

The North Shore location at 317 Tranquille Road, in the heart of the Tranquille market area, will be run by ASK Wellness, a local charity that works to find housing for the city's homeless population.

On the south side of the river, the Canadian Mental Health Association will manage and provide supports for the homes built at 259 Victoria Street West.

"Good governments address the problem, and we address the problem with partners like ASK Wellness, like the CMHA and people who have expertise in running these facilities, and most importantly people that have the expertise in putting the wrap-around services together so that people can have a chance," Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian said during a press conference.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson, Kamlooops Canadian Mental Health Association executive director Christa Mullaly, Horizon North CEO Rod Graham and ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes at Wednesday's Kamloops housing announcement. (Tara Copeland/CBC)

'A Kamloops solution'

Horizon North, a modular construction company based in Kamloops, will be building the units for both sites, and for similar projects in other parts of the province.

"It's a Kamloops solution to a Kamloops problem," Christian said.

Robinson said traditional construction on a project like this could take as long as two years, but modular housing takes only three to four months.

"People have been suffering for years and years and years on our streets throughout the province and we wanted to make sure we could act quickly," Robinson told CBC's Tara Copeland.

Christian said Kamloops can expect similar announcements about affordable housing in coming months.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

