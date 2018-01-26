The province announced $7.25 million toward new supportive housing for Nanaimo on Thursday, with 44 modular units planned.

The project, operated by Pacifica Housing, will house long-term homeless and those who are at high risk of homelessness.

Nanaimo is the ninth community to build modular housing in B.C., joining cities like Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Vancouver.

The prefabricated units allow for fast construction, but Dean Fortin, executive director of Pacifica, said the critical work is done on the inside.

24/7 support

"There's [staff] there to help people get back and integrated into the community, get the medical services that they need, case planning and assessments and really having them develop the skills to enter back into the private sector with success," Fortin told All Points West host Jason D'Souza.

The 24/7 support involves a daily meal program, opportunities to participate in a work program, education and access to health and wellness services.

The Uplands Walk supportive housing complex in Nanaimo, B.C. (Pacifica Housing)

Pacifica also operates Uplands Walk, another supportive housing complex in Nanaimo, which Fortin said faced concern from community members at first.

Uplands Walk is located in a community hub next to a seniors home and a library.

"The seniors centre next door, who were quite concerned about what might happen, they now come and volunteer and talk to the residents. Some are donating their household goods as a legacy gift," Fortin said.

'Transition to independence'

The goal is to give stability to the 44 individuals who will live in these units and help them develop the skills they need so they can support themselves in the private housing market.

"It's an opportunity for people to come in, get the supports they need and transition to independence," Fortin said.

Fortin said the building has been designed to easily fit into any neighbourhood, right down to the landscaping. He compares this current project to the housing built for athletes in Victoria for the 2010 Olympics.

"It's more about how quickly it's constructed as opposed to any look or feel."

The success of Uplands Walk has seen former residents return to volunteer and has more people accessing the mental and physical health care that they need.

"All these things are really important for us, for those individuals, and frankly for us as society members on how we treat those individuals," Fortin said.

An open house will be held on Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m. PT at 1400 Cranberry Ave. for residents in the area to learn more about the project.

Listen to the full interview here:

With files from All Points West