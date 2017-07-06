The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is set to make an announcement this morning in Vancouver about its future plans.

CBC will live stream the announcement, which will start at 10:30 am PT.

The announcement is supposed to detail summer and fall plans for the inquiry, which has been plagued by controversy since it was announced in August last year.

The inquiry was formed to examine the systemic causes of violence directed against Indigenous women and girls in Canada and find some way to memorialize the missing and murdered victims — which some say could number as high as 4,000.

Its first public hearings took place in Whitehorse from May 30 to June 2, but then further testimony was delayed until fall due to staffing issues.

In the past month, four upper-level staffers have resigned from the inquiry, including executive director Michele Moreau.

Mistrust, calls for reform

Despite high hopes, the inquiry has had a rocky start and been met with distrust by family members and grassroots organizations.

Wally Oppal, B.C.'s former attorney general and commissioner of the province's own missing women inquiry, says the inquiry's problems don't surprise him.

"These are very difficult things to do," he said. "We went through similar challenges. When we started, many people were angry and people were picketing us. Justifiably so.

"You're dealing with people who have been victims of horrendous violence, people who have been ignored by authorities, been dealt with unfairly and haven't been heard."

Oppal said the commissioners have to be transparent with a definitive finish line to maintain the focus and mandate of the inquiry.

He also encouraged family members to give the inquiry another chance.

"Boycotts are not the answer. If you boycott it, you would be abandoning your cause. You have to be there and take part in it."

The inquiry's final report is expected at the end of 2018.