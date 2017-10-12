A large fire broke out on Mitchell Island in Richmond on Thursday night.

By 8:30 p.m., at least one structure was engulfed in flames and thick smoke was visible from South Vancouver. Loud popping sounds could also be heard.

The island is home to several industrial operations and was the site of major fires in June and January.

Richmond Fire Rescue has yet to comment on the blaze.

Fire appears to be at the same auto yard as it was in January - https://t.co/qA25Bhm94a pic.twitter.com/3ta6D9n7xy — @gpsmendoza

Some folks have been saying they've been watching the fire for the past half hour. Lots of sporadic explosions. pic.twitter.com/5RsQabJoMe — @gpsmendoza